Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 750 SXi rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Maquoketa Posts 7 1995 750 SXi rebuild 1995 SXi 750 (Pink One in my Profile Pic): Rear Piston Chipped, scoring the cylinder. It is definitely going to need a bore but I'm not sure how much right now. Somehow didn't wreck the head or ports but im pretty sure its stuck in the water box. Going to rework the whole ski, keeping it stock as a winter project. I need some direction. Things I'm doing:



1) New Top End (Recommended brand for reliability but not breaking the bank?) Should I just rebuild whole engine, pretty sure its never been touched? What caused this in the first place?

2) Painting the Bilge (What Paint?)

3) Crank Seals???? Should I replace them? Do you do all 3?



Have some background in Aircraft Maintenance but any help would be greatly appreciated! If there are any threads you could suggest that would be great too! Thanks Guys!

