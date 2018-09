Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Another new guy question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location United States Posts 1 Another new guy question Hello all, new to the page. I am also new to the wonderful world of pwc. I had recently bought a 1988 wr500 and really enjoy my 1st pwc. So much so I bought a ts Barracuda and a Daytona, both 1994s. I understand they are both injected and not premix like the yamaha, my question is why does it say 50:1 on the oil tank fill? Also if anyone has an owners manual to either ts I would like to familiarize myself with the ins & outs. Thanks in advance. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 285 Re: Another new guy question My personal recommendation is to take those skis and remove the oil pumps and tanks all together. Then premix at 42:1 and your golden. Those oil pumps are now over 25 years old and a time bomb for your engine. 10 years ago you might have gotten away with running them but at this point I just can't recommend the risk. There is no light, no noise, no warning. Your engine will just seize and by that point it's done. The 640 pumps have been known to fail. I have owned over 15 sharks and every one of em got converted to premix that I rode. The 50:1 is supposedly the ratio that the oil pump mixes at however as your throttle position changes, so does the out put of the oil pump so the ratio is constantly changing while your riding. Again, another reason to convert. You should be mixing your premix at a ratio sufficient for wot. It will run slightly rich at other throttle positions but if you don't you will run lean at wot and risk a seizure. Own:

98' TS1000R

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

97' Daytona 1000

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed.

97' Daytona 1000 sold

