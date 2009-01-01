 Skat 148 Pump Variations - Nozzle Combo Options
  Today, 10:00 PM
    digital sol
    digital sol is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Missouri
    Age
    32
    Posts
    105

    Skat 148 Pump Variations - Nozzle Combo Options

    I have two 148 Skat Pumps however they are different variations.

    One of them is a 148mm Skat that was created from a 155 housing. It has tons of extra meat on it & came with the nozzle combo and ring insert.

    My second 148 Skat is the x4, 140mm bolt pattern however i dont have a cone or nozzles for it. I believe this is referred to as a 148 D pump. Does anyone know if the r&d combo will fit this pump? The nozzle combo from my other 148 pump is much larger and wont fit this smaller version. I assume i can still snag a cone from Skat but havnt made it that far yet.

    I am building a 951 x4 and ended up with both pumps. Its been a while since i worked on it and knocking the dust off the project. Just looking for clarification because if I cant find a nozzle combo & cone for the 148 d pump I will use my other 148 skat since its a complete unit. It would just be nice to use the smaller version since it is a bit lighter. Anything to save a few lb's on the carbon x4 is ideal.

    Thanks for the info, much appreciated!
