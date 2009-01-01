Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cant believe the fuel valve was all the problems. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 50 Posts 165 Cant believe the fuel valve was all the problems. The XP is a blast now to ride like a totally different ski Thanks to John Zigler telling me to check the entire fuel system and the select valve and man was it ever clogged up , The carbs and pump were fine , filters were fine , and i would've never checked that valve , I even had this thing to shops before for tune ups and carb adjustments before i started wrenching on them myself and it never ran like this , Plus the smokey exhaust is gone , So i decided to check the valve on the TS tonight and same thing it was clogged bad so in the carb dip it went and its totally clear now and all this time i figured pump or carb on that too plus what a pita to start and it fouls plugs on a normal basis and cuts off once in a while when riding plus it smokes too much like the xp did so i cant wait to try that too , going to check that valve on the JS this weekend as well. I know you guys probably check these often but I'm learning And now at least i have carb kits for both from OSD hanging on the wall when needed. 93 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Seadoo XP 587

