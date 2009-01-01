Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS 550 parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 44 Posts 332 JS 550 parts West coast 550pipe w manifold. Pipe has some corrosion but should clean up well. The manifold is clean. $175



sbn 44 w manifold. Looks clean but You should rebuild it.$150



Mariner aluminum waterbox

in great shape. Has one spot that was worn but the steering cable but it's not all the way through $100



IMG_1098.jpg



Will trade towards oem crank seals, oem carb rebuild, bar mount bilge switch and land yard faceplate. Look shots I know but figured I would post it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,721 Re: JS 550 parts What kind of carb kit are you looking for? I have a genuine sbn mikuni rebuild kit

