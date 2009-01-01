Thread: JS 550 parts

|
JS 550 parts
West coast 550pipe w manifold. Pipe has some corrosion but should clean up well. The manifold is clean. $175
sbn 44 w manifold. Looks clean but You should rebuild it.$150
Mariner aluminum waterbox
in great shape. Has one spot that was worn but the steering cable but it's not all the way through $100
IMG_1098.jpg
Will trade towards oem crank seals, oem carb rebuild, bar mount bilge switch and land yard faceplate. Look shots I know but figured I would post it.
Re: JS 550 parts
What kind of carb kit are you looking for? I have a genuine sbn mikuni rebuild kit
