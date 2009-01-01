 JS 550 parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: JS 550 parts

  1. Today, 09:26 PM #1
    Pbois334
    Pbois334 is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Rhode Island
    Age
    44
    Posts
    332

    JS 550 parts

    West coast 550pipe w manifold. Pipe has some corrosion but should clean up well. The manifold is clean. $175

    sbn 44 w manifold. Looks clean but You should rebuild it.$150

    Mariner aluminum waterbox
    in great shape. Has one spot that was worn but the steering cable but it's not all the way through $100

    IMG_1098.jpg

    Will trade towards oem crank seals, oem carb rebuild, bar mount bilge switch and land yard faceplate. Look shots I know but figured I would post it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:19 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,721

    Re: JS 550 parts

    What kind of carb kit are you looking for? I have a genuine sbn mikuni rebuild kit

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 