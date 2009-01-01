Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New project 1990 550sx #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 44 Posts 332 New project 1990 550sx So I just picked up a 1990 550sx that has been sitting since 1999. The ski is in decent cosmetic shape minus the factory graphics but the guy told me he got it back in 99 it needed to be timed, because the previous owner put a new stator in it and didn't know how to time it. Pulled 150psi on each hole and has great spark. The motor is clean and obviously a fresh water machine. The motor appears to be unmolested and the ski has a mariner water box on it. Also has a nice prop and after market grate and plate. Looking forward to this project. Gonna pull the motor and replace crank seals and rebuild the carb this winter. Also already removed the water box and will replace w factory box Ski came with a bucket of aftermarket stuff that I will list for saleIMG_1078.JPGIMG_1081.JPGIMG_1082.JPGIMG_1080.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

