Built this up from all my spares, wanted to try a Yamaha Engined X2. Engines are cheaper to buy and more readily available.
Cheap hull came with RHASS kit £100. Weeds included as it had been in a garden for a few year when the guy blew up the engine.
61x 701 motor which I had in my loft, B Pipe etc, chopped hood, had to re do the hood chop to get more air flow.
Modding the steering stops. Cut back the steering stops 6mm and trim the plastic on the nozzle to get more throw. (5mm would be enough as the cage can’t use it fully). Couldn’t find a cheap UMI.
Home made Alloy cart tank mount, alloy ebox mount, ports matched and flowed with a die grinder and Dremel, port were badly mis matched, rattle can spray job for now.
A tight fit to get the chamber in but it went in the end.
Carb took a bit of tweaking and jetting etc went up on the low jet 125 2 turns out as it ran weak.
A good ski for cheap money but not as good as my SXR powered X2.
