 X2 701 RHASS Kit
    X2 701 RHASS Kit

    0968F962-ADBB-48F2-A223-142C7A89D30A.jpeg

    Built this up from all my spares, wanted to try a Yamaha Engined X2. Engines are cheaper to buy and more readily available.

    Cheap hull came with RHASS kit £100. Weeds included as it had been in a garden for a few year when the guy blew up the engine.

    61x 701 motor which I had in my loft, B Pipe etc, chopped hood, had to re do the hood chop to get more air flow.

    Modding the steering stops. Cut back the steering stops 6mm and trim the plastic on the nozzle to get more throw. (5mm would be enough as the cage can’t use it fully). Couldn’t find a cheap UMI.

    Home made Alloy cart tank mount, alloy ebox mount, ports matched and flowed with a die grinder and Dremel, port were badly mis matched, rattle can spray job for now.

    A tight fit to get the chamber in but it went in the end.

    Carb took a bit of tweaking and jetting etc went up on the low jet 125 2 turns out as it ran weak.

    A good ski for cheap money but not as good as my SXR powered X2.


    56FEDB0F-AC3C-42C5-ABD1-454D76ED1EE0.jpegB5F39D70-84E3-43B3-AEF2-FAF743369703.jpeg15742DA2-589D-4713-BFFB-135BD70B78BB.jpeg6CFA75F3-53F7-4AE3-A5C3-CDE42E623FF0.jpegAEF1F3D8-58FD-420C-A256-554A2074AE9E.jpeg.7F9D4B3F-DA57-403C-9055-95298995AE84.jpeg
    85FFBE28-5D80-40FE-86C8-7D026DBC7353.png622140BA-6B55-46A5-8616-AFB2E262590F.jpegECB19465-EB45-4717-A8AC-2A438C011D50.jpeg1AF5393F-E116-4B19-83D6-AF31E509934C.jpeg902D5FEA-A88C-4290-93C9-0B89FE36764D.jpeg
    Last edited by rib-x450; Today at 08:36 PM.
    Kawasaki X2 with 800 Sxr Motor, carbs etc, Carbon reeds.

    PJS Nozzle, SXR Prop cut back.

    Factory Pipe and Blaster Chamber , Drilled out stock waterbox.

    Bored out West Coast manifold, bored to 47mm.

    Chopped Hood, Chopped -1.5 Inches off the back, seat filled in inch extended ride plate, UMI etc

    Cost more than it's ever worth but I love it.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4F7yjpmVE2E
    Re: X2 701 RHASS Kit

    6125D77E-01CA-4598-B016-A9735B1A83DB.jpeg
