Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: is this a good deal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Smithtown Age 47 Posts 2 is this a good deal? okay, so I have a question I am new to Jetskis and looking to get started on the cheaper side for now. I found someone selling 2 skis on a double trailer all registered. one is a seadoo 98 GTS and one is a Seadoo 97 GTX. On the gts the oil pump does not work so it needs to mix the oil. On the GTX they said the starter button is needed but there is a temporary button wired up. Aside from that on one of them, the HIN does not match the registration 100% only the last three digits. I am told One of them has a new engine with 15hrs. the other has a rebuilt engine 75 hrs. They only want $1500. Should I run away or is this a great deal? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,018 Re: is this a good deal? Go run them on the lake and do a compression check. If they wont do that walk away. Do you know what engines are in them? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,747 Re: is this a good deal? Ho-hum.... Why would you post duplicate threads???????????????? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules