Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New to jetski is this a good deal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Smithtown Age 47 Posts 2 New to jetski is this a good deal? okay, so I have a question I am new to Jetskis and looking to get started on the cheaper side for now. I found someone selling 2 skis on a double trailer all registered. one is a seadoo 98 GTS and one is a Seadoo 97 GTX. On the gts the oil pump does not work so it needs to mix the oil. On the GTX they said the starter button is needed but there is a temporary button wired up. Aside from that on one of them, the HIN does not match the registration 100% only the last three digits. I am told One of them has a new engine with 15hrs. the other has a rebuilt engine 75 hrs. They only want $1500. Should I run away or is this a great deal? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 3,955 Re: New to jetski is this a good deal? Run! Last edited by Cliff; Today at 07:14 PM . What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,747 Re: New to jetski is this a good deal? If that's the only issues, I'd give him a grand and be happy. Then again, I'm a different sort, and little sh!t doesn't bother me. I also may know a little bit about skis, so I ain't skeeered of fixing. ...except for that 10 mil. That little fukker likes to fuk you up, and then hide forever. I hate him now. I'm only here to make you mad







