okay, so I have a question I am new to Jetskis and looking to get started on the cheaper side for now. I found someone selling 2 skis on a double trailer all registered. one is a seadoo 98 GTS and one is a Seadoo 97 GTX. On the gts the oil pump does not work so it needs to mix the oil. On the GTX they said the starter button is needed but there is a temporary button wired up. Aside from that on one of them, the HIN does not match the registration 100% only the last three digits. I am told One of them has a new engine with 15hrs. the other has a rebuilt engine 75 hrs. They only want $1500. Should I run away or is this a great deal?