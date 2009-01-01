 New to jetski is this a good deal?
  Today, 06:10 PM
    Benalexe
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Smithtown
    Age
    47
    Posts
    2

    New to jetski is this a good deal?

    okay, so I have a question I am new to Jetskis and looking to get started on the cheaper side for now. I found someone selling 2 skis on a double trailer all registered. one is a seadoo 98 GTS and one is a Seadoo 97 GTX. On the gts the oil pump does not work so it needs to mix the oil. On the GTX they said the starter button is needed but there is a temporary button wired up. Aside from that on one of them, the HIN does not match the registration 100% only the last three digits. I am told One of them has a new engine with 15hrs. the other has a rebuilt engine 75 hrs. They only want $1500. Should I run away or is this a great deal?
  Today, 07:14 PM
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,955

    Re: New to jetski is this a good deal?

    Run!
  Today, 07:28 PM
    whazguude
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    6,747

    Re: New to jetski is this a good deal?

    If that's the only issues, I'd give him a grand and be happy. Then again, I'm a different sort, and little sh!t doesn't bother me. I also may know a little bit about skis, so I ain't skeeered of fixing. ...except for that 10 mil. That little fukker likes to fuk you up, and then hide forever. I hate him now.
