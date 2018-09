Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WTB..... looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Texas Age 51 Posts 43 WTB..... looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro Hull Iím looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro hull in decent shape. Titled or non-titled doesnít matter. Preferably in or around Texas area. Message me if you got one for sale. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,747 Re: WTB..... looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro Hull You and me both, man. Except I'm looking further north, around NY. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Texas Age 51 Posts 43 Re: WTB..... looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro Hull For you there’s a guy on Facebook that has a couple of them down in Florida. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,747 Re: WTB..... looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro Hull You should look into someone going to world finals to snatch one for you. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2018 Location North Texas Age 51 Posts 43 Re: WTB..... looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro Hull Is there a good page for WF’s anywhere? #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,747 Re: WTB..... looking to buy any year Kawi SXI Pro Hull I have no clue. Post a thread for something like "need ski shipped from fl. for world finals" and go from there. Put in on xh2o.com, too. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



