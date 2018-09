Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rxdi mpem #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Blue Springs, MO Age 41 Posts 121 Rxdi mpem I have a working 03 RXDI MPEM for sale. Ski lost compression (snagged a rave valve) and i'm pretty much burned out on jacking with DI skis, so I'm going to carb swap.

Includes one key

$300 shipped within the CONUS

20180919_190458.jpg

20180919_190429.jpg

