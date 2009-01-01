Seadoo 800 pv ported motor with ada head, 46mm buckshot carbs, factory spec pipe, msd ignition, motor was in a hx
Stock crank with either stock pistons or prox 185 compression
2500 plus shipping and fees



IMG_5407[1].JPGIMG_5406[1].JPGIMG_5405[1].JPGIMG_5404[1].JPG