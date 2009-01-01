Thread: x2 750 partout

 x2 750 partout
x2 750 partout

    stevo11b
    x2 750 partout

    x2 partout
    750 small pin shortblock runs perfect 140psi=$400 plus shipping
    Kerker exhaust =$250 shipped
    Solas 13-18 stainless $100 shipped
    Pump tapped for dual cooling $115 plus shipping
    Driveshaft straight good splines $125 shipped
    Keihn 40mm single with prok flame arrestor
    Fuel tank with rad dudes stainless pickup $175obo shipped
    Maybee more just ask. Maybee package deal on multiple parts. Can send pics upon request.
    juniorz7604
    Re: x2 750 partout

    Would you want to sell just the rad dudes fuel pick ups?
