Thread: x2 750 partout

x2 750 partout
x2 partout
750 small pin shortblock runs perfect 140psi=$400 plus shipping
Kerker exhaust =$250 shipped
Solas 13-18 stainless $100 shipped
Pump tapped for dual cooling $115 plus shipping
Driveshaft straight good splines $125 shipped
Keihn 40mm single with prok flame arrestor
Fuel tank with rad dudes stainless pickup $175obo shipped
Maybee more just ask. Maybee package deal on multiple parts. Can send pics upon request.
Re: x2 750 partout
Would you want to sell just the rad dudes fuel pick ups?
