Thread: x2 750 partout

750 small pin shortblock runs perfect 140psi=$400 plus shipping

Kerker exhaust =$250 shipped

Solas 13-18 stainless $100 shipped

Pump tapped for dual cooling $115 plus shipping

Driveshaft straight good splines $125 shipped

Keihn 40mm single with prok flame arrestor

Fuel tank with rad dudes stainless pickup $175obo shipped

Would you want to sell just the rad dudes fuel pick ups?

