Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Tee Shirt Pre Order #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 26 Posts 2,155 Tee Shirt Pre Order Our shop is doing a run of shirts. I thought I'd see if anyone on here would be interested in them.

Pre orders must be submitted and paid for by 9/23/18.

The shirts will be super soft and comfortable as they are being printed on premium blanks.



Colors: black, white, blue, red, mint, and charcoal.

Pricing



Tee shirt $10 (sx-xl)

Tee shirt $12.50 (2xl+)

Hoodie $25 (black only)

Shipping $5 (free pickup at finals/Pismo)



Shoot me a pm if you'd like to place an order.



Picture of the layout is below.



Hope it works out for you!!! I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 26 Posts 2,155 Re: Tee Shirt Pre Order Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by I like the idea, but I have a hard time paying someone, for me to be a walking billboard. If it was a pic of some skis or something, maybe.



