Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1993 Supersport XI bypass valve smoking #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location MI Posts 3 1993 Supersport XI bypass valve smoking Hey everyone. Just got an older ski running and it appears that the bypass valve is smoking and its hot. The machine also bogs down after a bit then goes great for a while then bogs again. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,905 Re: 1993 Supersport XI bypass valve smoking What are you calling a "bypass valve" ?? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 8,609 Re: 1993 Supersport XI bypass valve smoking It may be working properly and your engine is over heating, that's why it seems to be bogging. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location MI Posts 3 Re: 1993 Supersport XI bypass valve smoking the small black thing thats supposed to spit water on the front right side of the ski.

\

Bypass outlet Last edited by tom_bergstrom; Today at 08:09 AM . #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,249 Re: 1993 Supersport XI bypass valve smoking There is no valve, that is a water "tell tale", and comes directly from your exhaust pipe. If it is not spraying consistent, you may have blockage, or even a blown head gasket.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location MI Posts 3 Re: 1993 Supersport XI bypass valve smoking Would I still have good compression with a blown head gasket? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules