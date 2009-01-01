Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 xp odd VTS issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 61 94 xp odd VTS issue While down at the dock yesterday evening tuning in a set of carbs on my ski, I noticed that the VTS is functioning very oddly. With the gauge showing as it was in the middle position, I pressed down and it moved down without any issue. I then pressed up and nothing happened which I thought was weird. So I pressed the down switch and sure enough it moved without any problem. I held it down to the limit of travel and tried to press the up switch but again nothing happened. So I shut the ski down made some carb adjustments and after starting it back up I tried the trim again to move it up and it moved up without any issue. This time nothing happened when pressing the down switch after initially pressing the up switch. It's as if once a direction is selected, that's the only option I have until I shut the ski down and restart it. Has anyone dealt with this before? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

