Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 4 tec compression question. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location Oregon Age 38 Posts 25 4 tec compression question. Can someone riddle me this. I go test compression in this 02 GTx 4 tec check compression Nothing across the board.....crap. Go to do a leak down test and it holds at least 130psi. What the heck. Is it possible the starter is running in reverse? ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 24,904 Re: 4 tec compression question. Anything is possible.... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules