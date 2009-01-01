Thread: 86 JS550 Parts

|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
86 JS550 Parts
All prices are + shipping usps flat rate boxes if possible, if not then UPS Ground
PM me for pics
Ocean Pro Ride Plate $50
Jetsport high flow intake grate $25.00
Fuel tank $20
waterbox $20
Solas Supra 14/19 Stainless Impeller - $80
Pump Assembly - $30
High Compression Head - $40
Carb - Sold
Crank - N/A
Piston Jug +1mm over stock but in good shape - $25
Crankcase - $25
Exhaust Manifold - $10
Exhaust Pipe - $10
SBN Starter almost new - $40
Flywheel - $30
Stator - $30
Fire Extinguisher Cap - $5
15* handle bars - $20
Quick Steer Plate - $25
Pole Spring - $15
86 JS550 Hull - $200 with clean title
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules