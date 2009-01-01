 86 JS550 Parts
Thread: 86 JS550 Parts

  Today, 07:42 PM #1
    Chief775
    Chief775 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Chief775's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    28
    Posts
    146

    86 JS550 Parts

    All prices are + shipping usps flat rate boxes if possible, if not then UPS Ground
    PM me for pics

    Ocean Pro Ride Plate $50
    Jetsport high flow intake grate $25.00
    Fuel tank $20
    waterbox $20
    Solas Supra 14/19 Stainless Impeller - $80
    Pump Assembly - $30
    High Compression Head - $40
    Carb - Sold
    Crank - N/A
    Piston Jug +1mm over stock but in good shape - $25
    Crankcase - $25
    Exhaust Manifold - $10
    Exhaust Pipe - $10
    SBN Starter almost new - $40
    Flywheel - $30
    Stator - $30
    Fire Extinguisher Cap - $5
    15* handle bars - $20
    Quick Steer Plate - $25
    Pole Spring - $15


    86 JS550 Hull - $200 with clean title
  Today, 08:54 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,716

    Re: 86 JS550 Parts

    Pm sent

