Thread: 86 JS550 Parts

86 JS550 Parts

All prices are + shipping usps flat rate boxes if possible, if not then UPS Ground

PM me for pics



Ocean Pro Ride Plate $50

Jetsport high flow intake grate $25.00

Fuel tank $20

waterbox $20

Solas Supra 14/19 Stainless Impeller - $80

Pump Assembly - $30

High Compression Head - $40

Carb - Sold

Crank - N/A

Piston Jug +1mm over stock but in good shape - $25

Crankcase - $25

Exhaust Manifold - $10

Exhaust Pipe - $10

SBN Starter almost new - $40

Flywheel - $30

Stator - $30

Fire Extinguisher Cap - $5

15* handle bars - $20

Quick Steer Plate - $25

Pole Spring - $15





86 JS550 Hull - $200 with clean title

Pm sent

