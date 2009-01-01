Forsale is a 2014 BOB gen 3 carbon. The ski is well built and very snappy.

For a power plant, it has a freestyle ported 62t bottom end with a freestyle ported 61x top end sleeved and bored to a 772. Has an aftermarket riva head, riva billet couplers, dual 44mm black jack carbs, msd enhancer, factory B-pipe, extreme waterbox.

The ski itself has a scupper valve with 2" versa plug installed, 12 vane scat trak pump, skat impeller, Thrust trim, billet rrp pole, billet pole mount, billet throttle and trim levers.

The ski also has a feather weight battery in it. Will come with both a kart tank and 550 tank.

Easily Flipped behind boat wakes, and with the right rider can be done flat.

8500

Call or text



6263533145