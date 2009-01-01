 2014 BOB Gen 3 Carbon with 772 motor $8500 California
    2014 BOB Gen 3 Carbon with 772 motor $8500 California

    Forsale is a 2014 BOB gen 3 carbon. The ski is well built and very snappy.

    For a power plant, it has a freestyle ported 62t bottom end with a freestyle ported 61x top end sleeved and bored to a 772. Has an aftermarket riva head, riva billet couplers, dual 44mm black jack carbs, msd enhancer, factory B-pipe, extreme waterbox.

    The ski itself has a scupper valve with 2" versa plug installed, 12 vane scat trak pump, skat impeller, Thrust trim, billet rrp pole, billet pole mount, billet throttle and trim levers.

    The ski also has a feather weight battery in it. Will come with both a kart tank and 550 tank.
    Easily Flipped behind boat wakes, and with the right rider can be done flat.

    8500
    Call or text

    6263533145
    Re: 2014 BOB Gen 3 Carbon with 772 motor $8500 California

    .....need eye candy........ Must have.........
