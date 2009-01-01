|
1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start
Original problem, jet ski would shut down and not restart after about 5 minutes. Now I can't get it to start.
Have spark, fuel, 120 psi compression.
Have replaced the following parts:
- coil
- stater
- CDI box
- voltage regulator
- starter relay
- pistons
- rings
- wrist pins and bearings
- all top end gaskets
- rebuilt carburetor
- replaced fuel lines
- cleaned fuel tank and pickup assembly
- new gas
Engine cranks, won't start. If you pour gas down the carburetor it will stutter and smoke will come out of the exhaust. It doesn't act like it's going to start more like it's misfiring. Then the gas burns off and nothing. Just cranks and cranks.
-
Re: 1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start
Compression is low probably time for a rebuilt and this is the parts for sell forum probably have better luck in the vintage skis or Kawasaki forum
