 1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start
  Today, 04:39 PM #1
    ATM
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    MI - MICHIGAN
    Posts
    1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start

    Original problem, jet ski would shut down and not restart after about 5 minutes. Now I can't get it to start.
    Have spark, fuel, 120 psi compression.

    Have replaced the following parts:

    1. coil
    2. stater
    3. CDI box
    4. voltage regulator
    5. starter relay
    6. pistons
    7. rings
    8. wrist pins and bearings
    9. all top end gaskets
    10. rebuilt carburetor
    11. replaced fuel lines
    12. cleaned fuel tank and pickup assembly
    13. new gas


    Engine cranks, won't start. If you pour gas down the carburetor it will stutter and smoke will come out of the exhaust. It doesn't act like it's going to start more like it's misfiring. Then the gas burns off and nothing. Just cranks and cranks.
  Today, 06:19 PM #2
    Mythenand
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    Re: 1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start

    Compression is low probably time for a rebuilt and this is the parts for sell forum probably have better luck in the vintage skis or Kawasaki forum
