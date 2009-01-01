Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location MI - MICHIGAN Posts 1 1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start Original problem, jet ski would shut down and not restart after about 5 minutes. Now I can't get it to start.

Have spark, fuel, 120 psi compression.



Have replaced the following parts:



coil stater CDI box voltage regulator starter relay pistons rings wrist pins and bearings all top end gaskets rebuilt carburetor replaced fuel lines cleaned fuel tank and pickup assembly new gas



Engine cranks, won't start. If you pour gas down the carburetor it will stutter and smoke will come out of the exhaust. It doesn't act like it's going to start more like it's misfiring. Then the gas burns off and nothing. Just cranks and cranks. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 300 Re: 1994 Kawasaki 750 st Won't start Compression is low probably time for a rebuilt and this is the parts for sell forum probably have better luck in the vintage skis or Kawasaki forum

