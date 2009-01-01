Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: RHAAS 650/701 IN 550 Conversion Kit #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 28 Posts 145 RHAAS 650/701 IN 550 Conversion Kit I have a complete RHAAS yami 650/701 to 440/550 kawi conversion kit for sale.



$225.00 shipped anywhere in the U.S.



Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location NorCal Posts 356 Re: RHAAS 650/701 IN 550 Conversion Kit $$ sent Last edited by 123hi; Today at 01:05 PM . #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 28 Posts 145 Re: RHAAS 650/701 IN 550 Conversion Kit Sold





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules