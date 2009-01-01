|
|
-
Modded 61x Premix ratio?
Harry or anyone with accurate fact based knowledge...
Wondering what is a "safe" premix ratio for what I would consider a "rec" boat?...ie factory pipe, 35cc domes, bored carbs, ported and stock rev limiter.
I have searched around but figured Harry would have a definitive answer on this.
With a good oil such as super M is 50:1 living dangerously?
thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Pbois334
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules