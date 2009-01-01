Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Doubling up on oil mix? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Detroit, MI Age 44 Posts 12 Doubling up on oil mix? A guy I was speaking with has a 2000 XP. He bought it recently and was concerned about the oil injection. So he marked the oil tank to watch it's level drop during use indicating consumption. Additionally, he premixed at 40:1 in the fuel tank. Wouldn't this cause horrendous smoking? Possible over oiling and therefore engine damage? He claims its fine. I saw no smoke and it ran at 6900 rpm consistently.



I recently had an engine failure which had an unknown cause - the dealer suspected possible over-oiling which was a new concept to me as far as engine failure (I know it can cause plug fouling, smoking). Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules