Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB SBN38 Carb #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location CT Posts 1 WTB SBN38 Carb Looking for a SBN38 for my JS300. Let me know what you have. Thanks! Last edited by BirchyPoo; Today at 09:14 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,701 Re: WTB SBN38 Carb I may have one. I have to check. If I do, it will not have the manifold. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,713 Re: WTB SBN38 Carb I have the angled manifold and cable bracket to make it work

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules