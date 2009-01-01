Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Need help... is this head out on backwards? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 32 Posts 33 Need help... is this head out on backwards? My buddy is looking at a couple 650s and to my it looks like this head is on backwards... am I wrong?



Compared to my 650, yes the head water fitting is on the wrong side

