Need help... is this head out on backwards?
My buddy is looking at a couple 650s and to my it looks like this head is on backwards... am I wrong?
https://images.craigslist.org/00s0s_...H_1200x900.jpg
Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?
Compared to my 650, yes the head water fitting is on the wrong side
Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?
Now that leads to the other question... there is no way that ski runs correctly that way right?
Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?
It will not be a problem. A theroy some guys use is that the water passage has to cross the cylinders to get to the water outlet on the top, this will help eliminate hot/dead flow spots in the waterjacket
Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?
