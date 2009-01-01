 Need help... is this head out on backwards?
pxctoday

  Today, 01:16 AM
    roush611
    Need help... is this head out on backwards?

    My buddy is looking at a couple 650s and to my it looks like this head is on backwards... am I wrong?

    https://images.craigslist.org/00s0s_...H_1200x900.jpg
  Today, 01:28 AM
    johnlam940
    Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?

    Compared to my 650, yes the head water fitting is on the wrong side
  Today, 01:31 AM
    roush611
    Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?

    Now that leads to the other question... there is no way that ski runs correctly that way right?
  Today, 02:02 AM
    TMali
    Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?

    It will not be a problem. A theroy some guys use is that the water passage has to cross the cylinders to get to the water outlet on the top, this will help eliminate hot/dead flow spots in the waterjacket
  Today, 02:05 AM
    roush611
    Re: Need help... is this head out on backwards?

    Thank you Tmali.
