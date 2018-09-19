Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 440 550 Mariner Intake Grate & Ride Plate #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location The Show Me State - STL Posts 4,940 JS 440 550 Mariner Intake Grate & Ride Plate As title states I have a Mariner intake grate and ride plate. Will sell pair at $100 plus some shipping. Both items are in great condition with fading only. I would suspect shipping to be in the $15-20 range. Will sell individually at $75 for intake grate and $50 for ride plate IF there is interest from two buyers. Obviously it's a better deal to buy the pair. PM me.















Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) yungtaco Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules