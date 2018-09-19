As title states I have a Mariner intake grate and ride plate. Will sell pair at $100 plus some shipping. Both items are in great condition with fading only. I would suspect shipping to be in the $15-20 range. Will sell individually at $75 for intake grate and $50 for ride plate IF there is interest from two buyers. Obviously it's a better deal to buy the pair. PM me.







Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk