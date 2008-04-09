Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2008 4tec oil change without filter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2009 Location Malta NY Posts 5 2008 4tec oil change without filter I don't put a lot of hours on my seadoo. I do not always change the filter each season end and just change the oil. The manual says 2.7 qts without a filter change but I notice I can put in 3.5 qts and it's not even full yet. The oil pump also has about the same amount. Am I pumping out more than what the manual says is normally pumped without a filter change? Anyone else just do a fluid change and not the filter? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,134 Re: 2008 4tec oil change without filter Good rule of thumb is put back in what you take out. That is of course if the oil was at the correct level in the first place. I changed oil in a Honda earlier this year that was 3 qts overfilled!! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

