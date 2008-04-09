 2008 4tec oil change without filter
  Today, 04:58 PM
    mmccabe1
    2008 4tec oil change without filter

    I don't put a lot of hours on my seadoo. I do not always change the filter each season end and just change the oil. The manual says 2.7 qts without a filter change but I notice I can put in 3.5 qts and it's not even full yet. The oil pump also has about the same amount. Am I pumping out more than what the manual says is normally pumped without a filter change? Anyone else just do a fluid change and not the filter?
  Today, 05:52 PM
    Myself
    Re: 2008 4tec oil change without filter

    Good rule of thumb is put back in what you take out. That is of course if the oil was at the correct level in the first place. I changed oil in a Honda earlier this year that was 3 qts overfilled!!
