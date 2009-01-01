Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Superfreak Badass - 4.3 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2001 Location Tuscaloosa, AL Age 48 Posts 6,992 Superfreak Badass - 4.3 Title says it all. As many of you remember my build thread you can see what all has been done. Tray cut out. All new Stainless lines installed. New Turf with Rear Wedge.

http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...-build.178510/

Carbon Badass -4.3

XMetal Pole with ADA Steering System. RRP Bars

DASA 820 6mm Non-PV Motor was build by LPW. Great Power.

Blackjack 44's. (New Last August) Tau Ceti FA's.

Advent Ignition with Remote Timing Curve Switch (4 Curves)

TBM Lightweight Flywheel.

Torrent 148 Non Setback Pump - (Had small issue with my first one. Brian traded this one out with one I would swear was brand new).

Prop - Skat 148 9-14 - Just got back from IMPROS for repitch and recondition.

Thrust Trims system with 85mm Bored Nozzle.

Cold Fusion E Box Mounting Bracket - Fuel Pickup (New OEM Gas Tank - Fall 2017)

Boyesen Manifold with Carbon Tech Reeds with R&D Stuffer.

Mod B-Pipe (2 years old)

Jetmaniac Waterbox.

New OEM Motor mounts (Time of build)

Worx Intake Grate

2 - Carbon Ride Plates (Toby Built)



4ba92b045459af3a38b25475d7926433.jpg3c0de3ddf244bb640a3eed3bec72b892.jpg5034c3883b5205491f1ee91df6f7af06.jpgbdd85ab4f8c026128adc7065517b1b04.jpg

$14,500.00



I will accept Paypal if you cover the fee's. I will ship if you cover all cost and arrangements. Do have access to loading dock as well. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 86 Posts 6,692 Re: Superfreak Badass - 4.3 Looking for any trades? Gotta thin the herd before I provide housing for anymore strays. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



