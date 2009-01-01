 Superfreak Badass - 4.3
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:23 PM #1
    BigKahuna
    BigKahuna is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BigKahuna's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2001
    Location
    Tuscaloosa, AL
    Age
    48
    Posts
    6,992

    Superfreak Badass - 4.3

    Title says it all. As many of you remember my build thread you can see what all has been done. Tray cut out. All new Stainless lines installed. New Turf with Rear Wedge.
    http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threa...-build.178510/
    Carbon Badass -4.3
    XMetal Pole with ADA Steering System. RRP Bars
    DASA 820 6mm Non-PV Motor was build by LPW. Great Power.
    Blackjack 44's. (New Last August) Tau Ceti FA's.
    Advent Ignition with Remote Timing Curve Switch (4 Curves)
    TBM Lightweight Flywheel.
    Torrent 148 Non Setback Pump - (Had small issue with my first one. Brian traded this one out with one I would swear was brand new).
    Prop - Skat 148 9-14 - Just got back from IMPROS for repitch and recondition.
    Thrust Trims system with 85mm Bored Nozzle.
    Cold Fusion E Box Mounting Bracket - Fuel Pickup (New OEM Gas Tank - Fall 2017)
    Boyesen Manifold with Carbon Tech Reeds with R&D Stuffer.
    Mod B-Pipe (2 years old)
    Jetmaniac Waterbox.
    New OEM Motor mounts (Time of build)
    Worx Intake Grate
    2 - Carbon Ride Plates (Toby Built)

    4ba92b045459af3a38b25475d7926433.jpg3c0de3ddf244bb640a3eed3bec72b892.jpg5034c3883b5205491f1ee91df6f7af06.jpgbdd85ab4f8c026128adc7065517b1b04.jpg
    $14,500.00

    I will accept Paypal if you cover the fee's. I will ship if you cover all cost and arrangements. Do have access to loading dock as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:41 PM #2
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    6,692

    Re: Superfreak Badass - 4.3

    Looking for any trades? Gotta thin the herd before I provide housing for anymore strays.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 