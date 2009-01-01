 Superjet RN 1997 Super Clean Fresh Water Ski
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:25 PM #1
    SF SJ RN
    SF SJ RN is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    2

    Superjet RN 1997 Super Clean Fresh Water Ski


    $4,950


    * Custom paint by Streamline Designs in NorCal. Painted in 5 stages no graphics used. It’s all paint.
    * I have owned this ski for 21 years, and the ski has never been hit or repaired
    * Bottom of the hull is pristine and the strakes are perfect
    * Never in salt water, not even one time
    * B Pipe with Mod Chamber
    * Zero hours on brand new bore, 81.50mm pistons and rings. This is a virgin "00" 61x cylinder on 62t cases
    * ADA girdled head with brand new 35cc domes
    * OEM 44's
    * Skat Prop
    * OEM crank
    * Worx intake grate
    * Worx ride plate
    * Odyssey battery
    * FX1 handle pole, never cut or modified and is 2" shorter than a stock Gen 2 SJ pole
    * UMI bars and quick turn plate
    * 2 hours on JM rebuilt mid-shaft * 0 hours on Protec rebuilt pump bearings ( used OEM bearings and seals)
    * 0 hours on new crank seals * Riva air filters * Dual cooling lines
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by SF SJ RN; Today at 01:29 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. TMali

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 