* Custom paint by Streamline Designs in NorCal. Painted in 5 stages no graphics used. It’s all paint.

* I have owned this ski for 21 years, and the ski has never been hit or repaired

* Bottom of the hull is pristine and the strakes are perfect

* Never in salt water, not even one time

* B Pipe with Mod Chamber

* Zero hours on brand new bore, 81.50mm pistons and rings. This is a virgin "00" 61x cylinder on 62t cases

* ADA girdled head with brand new 35cc domes

* OEM 44's

* Skat Prop

* OEM crank

* Worx intake grate

* Worx ride plate

* Odyssey battery

* FX1 handle pole, never cut or modified and is 2" shorter than a stock Gen 2 SJ pole

* UMI bars and quick turn plate

* 2 hours on JM rebuilt mid-shaft * 0 hours on Protec rebuilt pump bearings ( used OEM bearings and seals)

* 0 hours on new crank seals * Riva air filters * Dual cooling lines

