* Custom paint by Streamline Designs in NorCal. Painted in 5 stages no graphics used. It’s all paint.
* I have owned this ski for 21 years, and the ski has never been hit or repaired
* Bottom of the hull is pristine and the strakes are perfect
* Never in salt water, not even one time
* B Pipe with Mod Chamber
* Zero hours on brand new bore, 81.50mm pistons and rings. This is a virgin "00" 61x cylinder on 62t cases
* ADA girdled head with brand new 35cc domes
* OEM 44's
* Skat Prop
* OEM crank
* Worx intake grate
* Worx ride plate
* Odyssey battery
* FX1 handle pole, never cut or modified and is 2" shorter than a stock Gen 2 SJ pole
* UMI bars and quick turn plate
* 2 hours on JM rebuilt mid-shaft * 0 hours on Protec rebuilt pump bearings ( used OEM bearings and seals)
* 0 hours on new crank seals * Riva air filters * Dual cooling lines