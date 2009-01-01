I am 32 years old and I have wanted a jet ski since I was 14. Finally I have the green light from my gf to buy one. I do not have a lot of money. I certainly cannot spend over $3000 (this spring) or over $2000 now, so my options are limited. Besides since this is my first ski I don't want to spend a ton of money knowing I will likely upgrade in a few years.https://pueblo.craigslist.org/boa/d/...697298354.html
I don't need anything crazy. I just want to be on the water. My gf and I are the only ones that will use it. Is it comparable enough for two thin fit people?
I found this ski on Craigslist and it seems like a good deal. It's a Yamaha Wave Blaster 2. It's prices @ $950, but I'm certain I can get it for $800 including the trailer.
Is this a good, ok or bad deal? Do these hold up well? I know there is no hour gauge so that worries me, but as long as the compression test goes good I don't see it being an issue. The seller has agreed to meet me @ a lake Saturday. He says the only maintenance it needs is sparkplugs.
I'm thinking if I buy it I might rip out the fuel injector because I read they can fail and cause engine problems. However, I don't really know what I'm doing, nor have I ever mixed gas for anything. I'm terrible @ car maintenance, but I'm hoping a jet ski is more accessible? Is this a bad idea? should I leave the Injector in place? Should I leave the ski altogether?
Thanks in advance and if you have any advice for a noobie please throw it @ me.
