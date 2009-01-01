 Yamaha Wave Blaster 2 1996
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:34 AM #1
    General Parrish
    General Parrish is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    32
    Posts
    3

    Yamaha Wave Blaster 2 1996

    I am 32 years old and I have wanted a jet ski since I was 14. Finally I have the green light from my gf to buy one. I do not have a lot of money. I certainly cannot spend over $3000 (this spring) or over $2000 now, so my options are limited. Besides since this is my first ski I don't want to spend a ton of money knowing I will likely upgrade in a few years.

    I don't need anything crazy. I just want to be on the water. My gf and I are the only ones that will use it. Is it comparable enough for two thin fit people?

    I found this ski on Craigslist and it seems like a good deal. It's a Yamaha Wave Blaster 2. It's prices @ $950, but I'm certain I can get it for $800 including the trailer.

    https://pueblo.craigslist.org/boa/d/...697298354.html

    Is this a good, ok or bad deal? Do these hold up well? I know there is no hour gauge so that worries me, but as long as the compression test goes good I don't see it being an issue. The seller has agreed to meet me @ a lake Saturday. He says the only maintenance it needs is sparkplugs.

    I'm thinking if I buy it I might rip out the fuel injector because I read they can fail and cause engine problems. However, I don't really know what I'm doing, nor have I ever mixed gas for anything. I'm terrible @ car maintenance, but I'm hoping a jet ski is more accessible? Is this a bad idea? should I leave the Injector in place? Should I leave the ski altogether?

    Thanks in advance and if you have any advice for a noobie please throw it @ me.
    I also posted this on the general page
    ? Sorry for the double post, but I'm new here and I don't know where I'm more likely to get a response. Please respond asap because I only have 5 days to decide. Skis sell crazy fast around here if they are priced well. I'm thinking I could buy this and hopefully sell it in two years for about what I paid.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:59 AM #2
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    86
    Posts
    6,689

    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster 2 1996

    If it runs, killer deal.
    I'm guessing you meant oil injection, yeah?

    The injection pumps rarely fail, it's usually the lines that crack and break. Running premix is never going to let you down, as long as you always run premix.

    That ski would be home with me if it were closer. (I have it's twin, bought in pieces, if you need any parts.)
    Last edited by whazguude; Today at 12:00 PM.
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:04 PM #3
    General Parrish
    General Parrish is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    32
    Posts
    3

    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster 2 1996

    Yes, I meant oil injection. So, I should change it out? Perhaps I could leave the injector and just put new lines in then? Do they shrink and crack?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 