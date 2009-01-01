Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Possible first pwc (1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster 2) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Colorado Age 32 Posts 3 Possible first pwc (1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster 2) I am 32 years old and I have wanted a jet ski since I was 14. Finally I have the green light from my gf to buy one. I do not have a lot of money. I certainly cannot spend over $3000 (this spring) or over $2000 now, so my options are limited. Besides since this is my first ski I don't want to spend a ton of money knowing I will likely upgrade in a few years.



I don't need anything crazy. I just want to be on the water. My gf and I are the only ones that will use it. Is it comparable enough for two thin fit people?



I found this ski on Craigslist and it seems like a good deal. It's a Yamaha Wave Blaster 2. It's prices @ $950, but I'm certain I can get it for $800 including the trailer.



https://pueblo.craigslist.org/boa/d/...697298354.html



Is this a good, ok or bad deal? Do these hold up well? I know there is no hour gauge so that worries me, but as long as the compression test goes good I don't see it being an issue. The seller has agreed to meet me @ a lake Saturday. He says the only maintenance it needs is sparkplugs.



I'm thinking if I buy it I might rip out the fuel injector because I read they can fail and cause engine problems. However, I don't really know what I'm doing, nor have I ever mixed gas for anything. I'm terrible @ car maintenance, but I'm hoping a jet ski is more accessible? Is this a bad idea? should I leave the Injector in place? Should I leave the ski altogether?



Thanks in advance and if you have any advice for a noobie please throw it @ me.



Should this be posted in the Yamaha section or is it better here? Please respond asap because I only have 5 days to decide. Skis sell crazy fast around here if they are priced well. I'm thinking I could buy this and hopefully sell it in two years for about what I paid. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2009 Location Florida Posts 15,090 Re: Possible first pwc (1996 Yamaha Wave Blaster 2) this will be difficult to ride with two people, I've seen it done (Dennis & his girl) but they were not noobs.



For a first ski and even occasionally riding two up, you need a ski that would be more appropriate.



With that said, fun ski.



I removed the OIL injector and went premix with all my yami's, but that was based on advice from seasoned vets, never had a failure personally. The problem with normal is that it just keeps getting worse...



I would rather sit than quit...

