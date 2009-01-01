Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I picked up another Aquatrax - 2005 F12x Blue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2018 Location PA Age 42 Posts 53 I picked up another Aquatrax - 2005 F12x Blue Here are some pictures as purchased.. It was 20 minutes from my parents riverhouse. My dad picked it up for me but then I had to wait till he was coming back to PA to get my hands on it. He arrived last night around 6:00 and I started tearing it apart.























The story I got from the seller was that he picked it up knowing it had issues. He freed up the turbo and put JB weld on the exhaust manifold. Took it out and it started missing. He brought it back to the trailer, checked it over and realized there was water in the oil. At that point he decided he didn't want to mess with it and put it up for sale..



I sucked 12L of a water/oil mixture out of the engine. I also pulled the plugs and sucked what water I could from the top of the pistons. I poured some oil down each spark plug hole and cranked it over. It sounds normal cranking. I'm going to pull the engine tonight and remove the oil pan and front cover to get all the water out. I'll check the oil cooler for leaks/bad o-rings and pressure test it. I'll also pressure test the intercooler and replace the exhaust manifold with one that I have repaired. I'm hoping no damage was done with all of the water that got into the oil...



