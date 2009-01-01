Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: MPEM that works for 1999-2000 GTX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2003 Location Summerville, SC Posts 34 MPEM that works for 1999-2000 GTX I have a 1999 Seadoo GTX that recently had to have a new key coded. i noticed that the mpem in the 1999 gtx jet ski was number 278001526. This jet ski was supposed to have the 278001398 or 278001525 mpem.



Its been working fine with no problems

Recently I acquired a 2000 GTX. The mpem installed in this jet ski was the 278001525. This mpem was working fine but just recently went dead. I wanted to know if the 278001526 mpem would be an alternate replacement for the 278001525, since it apparently works in the 1999 GTX? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 5,129 Re: MPEM that works for 1999-2000 GTX Should work fine as both those skis should have the dual coil ignition. Put the working one in the other ski and see if it runs. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



