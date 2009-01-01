 MPEM that works for 1999-2000 GTX
  Today, 08:00 AM
    bm1961
    MPEM that works for 1999-2000 GTX

    I have a 1999 Seadoo GTX that recently had to have a new key coded. i noticed that the mpem in the 1999 gtx jet ski was number 278001526. This jet ski was supposed to have the 278001398 or 278001525 mpem.

    Its been working fine with no problems
    Recently I acquired a 2000 GTX. The mpem installed in this jet ski was the 278001525. This mpem was working fine but just recently went dead. I wanted to know if the 278001526 mpem would be an alternate replacement for the 278001525, since it apparently works in the 1999 GTX?
  Today, 08:22 AM
    Myself
    Re: MPEM that works for 1999-2000 GTX

    Should work fine as both those skis should have the dual coil ignition. Put the working one in the other ski and see if it runs.
