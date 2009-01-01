|
|
-
ProTec pump & OceanPro steering nozzle
Used Pro Tec pump nozzle, about 81.5mm inside diameter top to bottom, & Ocean Pro steering nozzle for Yamaha 144mm pump like a Super Jet or Blaster.Selling as a pair in very good condition. $220 Shipped USPS priority mail to lower 48 states. Thanks, Chuck
