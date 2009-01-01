Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ProTec pump & OceanPro steering nozzle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2008 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 66 ProTec pump & OceanPro steering nozzle Used Pro Tec pump nozzle, about 81.5mm inside diameter top to bottom, & Ocean Pro steering nozzle for Yamaha 144mm pump like a Super Jet or Blaster.Selling as a pair in very good condition. $220 Shipped USPS priority mail to lower 48 states. Thanks, Chuck





