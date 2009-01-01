Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js 550 smoke when hooking up the battery #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2003 Location southern illinois Posts 208 Js 550 smoke when hooking up the battery Anyone ever hook up there battery and immediately see smoke coming from the motor ?



It looked like it was coming from the front , possible the stator



Just wondering if anyone else ever had that happen



And yes , the baterry was hooked up properly to the correct terminals and all the cables were good with no cuts or exposed wires thanks jet ski harp Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) kingal69, TripleRRR Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules