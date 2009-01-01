|
Js 550 smoke when hooking up the battery
Anyone ever hook up there battery and immediately see smoke coming from the motor ?
It looked like it was coming from the front , possible the stator
Just wondering if anyone else ever had that happen
And yes , the baterry was hooked up properly to the correct terminals and all the cables were good with no cuts or exposed wires
