1986 JS550 and Trailer
Hey everybody, I'm moving and needing to get rid of my project ski and trailer. I have a 2 place stand up trailer with a fuel rack with title and almost new tires. I also have a 1986 JS550 with two engines that need new cranks. One engine is a Yami 650 and the other is the original JS550 motor. I have the RHAAS yami to kawi conversion kit as well. The pump is apart at the moment and I just have no time to work on it with all the stuff I have going on right now. I'd be willing to make a deal if anybody is looking to take these off my hands as I am in need to get rid of it all ASAP. For pics please pm me and i'll give you my #.
