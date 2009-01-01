Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1986 JS550 and Trailer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 28 Posts 141 1986 JS550 and Trailer Hey everybody, I'm moving and needing to get rid of my project ski and trailer. I have a 2 place stand up trailer with a fuel rack with title and almost new tires. I also have a 1986 JS550 with two engines that need new cranks. One engine is a Yami 650 and the other is the original JS550 motor. I have the RHAAS yami to kawi conversion kit as well. The pump is apart at the moment and I just have no time to work on it with all the stuff I have going on right now. I'd be willing to make a deal if anybody is looking to take these off my hands as I am in need to get rid of it all ASAP. For pics please pm me and i'll give you my #. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) matt888 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules