 1985 kawasaki js550
  Today, 05:04 PM
    jetskis1001
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    8

    1985 kawasaki js550

    I just picked up another js550 that is in need of alot of work and was wondering if there is anyone out there who has a pdf of the manuel for the ski? Thanks!
  Today, 05:07 PM
    BrettM0352
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    FTW Texas
    Posts
    10

    Re: 1985 kawasaki js550

    I haven't seen one online for the JS, but they're on eBay, usually less than $20. If you have more than one, it's absolutely worth it!

    Is there something specific you're looking for?

