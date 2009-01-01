|
1985 kawasaki js550
I just picked up another js550 that is in need of alot of work and was wondering if there is anyone out there who has a pdf of the manuel for the ski? Thanks!
-
Re: 1985 kawasaki js550
I haven't seen one online for the JS, but they're on eBay, usually less than $20. If you have more than one, it's absolutely worth it!
Is there something specific you're looking for?
