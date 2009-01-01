Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1985 kawasaki js550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Michigan Posts 8 1985 kawasaki js550 I just picked up another js550 that is in need of alot of work and was wondering if there is anyone out there who has a pdf of the manuel for the ski? Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location FTW Texas Posts 10 Re: 1985 kawasaki js550 I haven't seen one online for the JS, but they're on eBay, usually less than $20. If you have more than one, it's absolutely worth it!



Is there something specific you're looking for?



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules