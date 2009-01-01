Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 Wave Venture - No electrical power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location Temecula Age 43 Posts 44 1995 Wave Venture - No electrical power Hello everyone, I have owned for 5+ years a 1995 Wave Venture 700, 140hrs on the engine, the most reliable piece of machinery ever built by human hands.. until last night. Yesterday we rode all day with no problems, at the end of the day when loading it on the trailer I lost all electrical power. On these boats the display only lights up after cranking the starter, so no crank and no display. Dead. Today in the morning I try again and it starts like a champ and purrs like a kitten, display is all good. I didn't do or touch anything. Maybe the start/kill switch is going to junk heaven? I've heard the plates and springs inside the switch corrode with time. If anyone has experienced this I appreciate your comments. Thanks much. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 4,036 Re: 1995 Wave Venture - No electrical power Check all battery/ground and electrical connections first.. If that is not an issue, then you may have a start/stop switch starting to fail. The start/stop is a weak spot on Yamaha PWC. Also, the starter solenoid may be going bad as well. All of these are easy fixes. Last edited by JSNate; Today at 03:41 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Wet Wolf Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

