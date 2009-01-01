Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: erratic high reving #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Senegal Posts 15 erratic high reving hey guys,

I need help figuring out why my jet ski is reving really when warmed up. I recently rebuild the carbs and everything checked out. Took it out on the water and noticed that I couldn't get it to idle well. when out of the water after warmed up, it will start reving really high before I cut it off because I;m too afraid it's going to burn up. I looked for vacuum leaks and sprayed carb cleaner in and around the carb to notice change, but can't really notice anything. I took the carb off and noticed an o ring ripped, so I replaced that, but still the ski is doing the same thing. I know a vacuum leak can be bad, so I don't want to take it back out before fixing it. Will low speed screws cause any of these symptoms if not set correctly?



Any advice? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 4,034 Re: erratic high reving You have an air leak. Common to have an air leak with bad crank seals as well. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 4,034 Re: erratic high reving It is important to have the carb setting correct as well. However, I have never had a high rev condition from low and high speed needles or jets set too low or high. When tuning a ski, start with the base OEM setting if the ski is stock. If the idle screw is set too far in, the idle can be high. That is an easy check as you can pretty much adjust the idle screw to rule that out. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Senegal Posts 15 Re: erratic high reving So lets assume the crank seals are bad. Is it risky to run it on the water for a while until replacing it? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location Senegal Posts 15 Re: erratic high reving So lets assume the crank seals are bad. Is it risky to run it on the water for a while until replacing it? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post replies You may not post attachments

