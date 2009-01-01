Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What models in 1994? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location IL Posts 3 What models in 1994? Looking at getting my first jet ski. Seems its a 1994 yamaha, 2 seater, faded blue and purple in color. From my searching on the web, I have been able to find out that Yamaha made 7 models of jet skis, listed below. Can anyone confirm this?



1. FX-1

2. Super jet

3. Wave Raider

4. Wave runner VXR

5. Wave runner Pro VXR

6. Wave Blaster

7. Wave Runner III (3 seater)...Since its a 2 seater, this one is ruled out. Last edited by Eggman_1; Today at 10:34 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 54 Posts 4,034 Re: What models in 1994? Post a photo. Should be easy to identify the model if that is what you are looking to do... The FX-1 and Super Jet are not sit down skis. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location IL Posts 3 Re: What models in 1994? Thanks for your help Nate. I don't have a pic as of yet. Should have one by Wednesday I'm guessing. The friend I'm getting this from is cell phone slow, still has a flip with no camera. Just trying to get an idea of which one she has. She knows its a 1994, just not which one. The price is right so I'm waiting till our schedule lines up so I can go and get it.



Narrowing the list down. Seems like it should be either a 633cc or a 701cc engine in it.



