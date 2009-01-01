|
What models in 1994?
Looking at getting my first jet ski. Seems its a 1994 yamaha, 2 seater, faded blue and purple in color. From my searching on the web, I have been able to find out that Yamaha made 7 models of jet skis, listed below. Can anyone confirm this?
1. FX-1
2. Super jet
3. Wave Raider
4. Wave runner VXR
5. Wave runner Pro VXR
6. Wave Blaster
7. Wave Runner III (3 seater)...Since its a 2 seater, this one is ruled out.
Re: What models in 1994?
Post a photo. Should be easy to identify the model if that is what you are looking to do... The FX-1 and Super Jet are not sit down skis.
Re: What models in 1994?
Thanks for your help Nate. I don't have a pic as of yet. Should have one by Wednesday I'm guessing. The friend I'm getting this from is cell phone slow, still has a flip with no camera. Just trying to get an idea of which one she has. She knows its a 1994, just not which one. The price is right so I'm waiting till our schedule lines up so I can go and get it.
Narrowing the list down. Seems like it should be either a 633cc or a 701cc engine in it.
1.
2.
3. Wave Raider
4. Wave runner VXR
5. Wave runner Pro VXR
6. Wave Blaster
7.
