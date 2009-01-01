Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Solas KE-CD-11/16, WSM top end gaskets. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location PA Posts 58 FS: Solas KE-CD-11/16, WSM top end gaskets. FS stuff, PM me for best response, first paid is who gets it, etc...



Solas Concord KE-CD-11/16, perfect almost new condition, used for about 2 hours of freshwater riding. $140 shipped.



WSM SXi top end gasket kit, plus an extra HG, $27 shipped.



I also have a bunch of kaw 650-750 motor mounts (not pictured) $5 ea + ship or 4 for $21 shipped.



