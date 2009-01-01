 FS: Solas KE-CD-11/16, WSM top end gaskets.
    FS: Solas KE-CD-11/16, WSM top end gaskets.

    FS stuff, PM me for best response, first paid is who gets it, etc...

    Solas Concord KE-CD-11/16, perfect almost new condition, used for about 2 hours of freshwater riding. $140 shipped.

    WSM SXi top end gasket kit, plus an extra HG, $27 shipped.

    I also have a bunch of kaw 650-750 motor mounts (not pictured) $5 ea + ship or 4 for $21 shipped.

    Thanks-JR
