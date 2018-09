Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha RA700T 5 mph slow speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Michigan Posts 19 Yamaha RA700T 5 mph slow speed Hello,

I was here a couple of years ago...

Since then i rebuild the carbs and last year the ski was running great.

This year its max speed is like 5 mph.

I didn't touch anything.

What could be the reason for the slow speed???

