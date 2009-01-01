Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi CDCV question #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location At D River Age 54 Posts 4,940 Kawi CDCV question I picked up a couple 1100's that have been sitting for a few years and went to get them fired up today. I got all the gas out and put fresh in. Took the carbs out and blew them out. Then dismantled them. Took the slides out and opened up the carbs and pulled the jets. Highs were fine and the lows are so tiny(35) that I could barely get a single strand of wire through them. Blew air through the high and low speed holes when jets were removed. Shot some carb cleaner next and all seemed to be well. Needles looked good too.



Got one working fine. The ZXI,while it fired, the front carb slide is not moving, just the 2nd and 3rd. It moves freely when I push it so it isn't sticking. It is getting some fuel as I wanted to try each cylinder by itself and it will fire on just the front cylinder(plug 2 and 3 disconnected). This is the first time I have ever had these things apart as I don't run these on my 1100. Thoughts on why the front slide isn't working correctly? Thinking about getting new low speed jets as I don't trust they are clean. Compression is pretty much spot on, about 118 per.

