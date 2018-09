Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help inspecting spark plugs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location SoCal Posts 1 Help inspecting spark plugs I recently bought a nearly stock 2001 Superjet. I've been out on it once and it ran well, but it will bog if I pull on it hard from idle. The prior owner said he used it a few times each summer in fresh water. The engine is clean and has very little corrosion. He ran Castor927 around 50:1. He owns several skis, and maintained it himself, but doesn't remember ever rebuilding the carbs.



I'm going through it and pulled the plugs today. Appreciate any opinions on how they look. Attached Images Front_Plug1.JPG (254.2 KB, 4 views)

Front_Plug1.JPG (254.2 KB, 4 views) Front_Plug2.JPG (272.2 KB, 3 views)

Front_Plug2.JPG (272.2 KB, 3 views) Rear_Plug1.JPG (198.0 KB, 3 views)

Rear_Plug1.JPG (198.0 KB, 3 views) Rear_Plug2.JPG (285.8 KB, 3 views)

