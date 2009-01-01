Okay... next question on my 02 F12x....
While the motor is out - the previous owner also pulled the drive shaft out. Looking at the bearing housing assembly - the two bearings appear to be bad. No problem since they only appear to be $ 8.00 each. I do, though, notice that the water seals are not available - which makes me wonder.
Any ideas and/or suggestions? I see some used ones on ebay although it seems a shame since I really on need bearings and seals...
Also.... from my initial work on it... those bearings appear to be pressed in - correct?
Thanks.