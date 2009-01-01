 valve lash adjustment? F12x
  Today, 04:26 PM
    zoomjay
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Denial, VA
    valve lash adjustment? F12x

    I have an 02 F12x that I bought in pieces as a winter project. It needs a new exhaust manifold (topic of other threads) although the rest is mostly together. With that said... while the motor is out of the hull - figured I would test the valve clearance to see what might be going on. Per the shop manual, I knew the spec and after checking... a few of the intake valves are out of spec (too tight).

    My manual does tell me the spec although does not actually tell me what to do if they are out of spec. Do I have to pull that cam to adjust them (in the yamaha motorcycle world I know there are tools that can be inserted and with a slight rotation of the motor the tension is removed and you can remove and swap out the shim). Is something similar possible in the world of Honda or is it all about removing the cam... and swapping shims?

    Also, for the Yamaha (only experience I have had with this sort of thing) the shims were small metal biscuit looking things. Am guessing the ones for Honda are different... correct? Any guidance and help is appreciated (can I buy several of them on ebay??).

    Thanks
    "Fame is fleeting although Obscurity last forever"
    Napoleon
  Today, 04:54 PM
    3ushman
    PWCToday Newbie 3ushman's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    AZ
    Re: valve lash adjustment? F12x

    The valves get tighter with wear as you mentioned. You can get a special tool to release the cam chain tension. I personally use a small flat blade screwdriver to release the tension (turn until it stops, and there is slack in timing chain), and a pair of vice grips to hold the screwdriver in place while you adjust. The cam comes out, then you pull the bucket over the out of spec valve. Careful as sometimes the shim sticks to the top of the bucket and you don’t want to lose it in the motor. Measure the shim and do the math as to which size you will need. Hot Cams sells a shim kit for about $70.00 with a variety of sizes, otherwise the dealer will want about $5.00 a piece.
