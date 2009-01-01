I have an 02 F12x that I bought in pieces as a winter project. It needs a new exhaust manifold (topic of other threads) although the rest is mostly together. With that said... while the motor is out of the hull - figured I would test the valve clearance to see what might be going on. Per the shop manual, I knew the spec and after checking... a few of the intake valves are out of spec (too tight).
My manual does tell me the spec although does not actually tell me what to do if they are out of spec. Do I have to pull that cam to adjust them (in the yamaha motorcycle world I know there are tools that can be inserted and with a slight rotation of the motor the tension is removed and you can remove and swap out the shim). Is something similar possible in the world of Honda or is it all about removing the cam... and swapping shims?
Also, for the Yamaha (only experience I have had with this sort of thing) the shims were small metal biscuit looking things. Am guessing the ones for Honda are different... correct? Any guidance and help is appreciated (can I buy several of them on ebay??).
Thanks