Hard starting after a couple days
So, I have a 2000 gp800. Runs greats, still hits 53 mph. No hesitation but once the machine sits unused for a few days or a week it is tough to start. But if I use it everyday it fires rights. Any thoughts. Compression is 125 on both cylinders.
Thanks
big al
