Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hard starting after a couple days #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Chicago Age 55 Posts 4 Hard starting after a couple days So, I have a 2000 gp800. Runs greats, still hits 53 mph. No hesitation but once the machine sits unused for a few days or a week it is tough to start. But if I use it everyday it fires rights. Any thoughts. Compression is 125 on both cylinders.









Thanks

