Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 50 Posts 156 Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP What i found this morning is one of the head bolts that go's thru the rear hole in the carb bracket was only finger tight at best because the shop that made that bracket had the bolts reversed with the long bolt in the front hole and the short bolt in the back bracket where the spacer was and it only grabbed a few threads as to why it came loose , So i wanted to ask is this most likely my all of a sudden bogging problem soon as you hit the gas , also flushing it yesterday it revved wide open so i had to shut it down right away , Plugs were snow white when i pulled them so its lean i guess from sucking air ? I figured it was time for a carb rebuild even tho its been running perfect all the way around and plugs look perfect with a light tan color and they never foul i can use one set all summer until last week when it all of a sudden it died and i had to keep pumping the primer about every 5 seconds when it would start to die and that would get it going again.

Carb Bracket 001 by Nuclearcobra, on Flickr 93 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Seadoo XP 587

84 Kawasaki JS 550 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2013 Location Delaware Coast Age 50 Posts 156 Re: Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP Ok what i see in the shop manual is the long bolt is in the right place but the back short bolt needed to be replaced with a long one due to the spacer , Also i said cylinder head bolt and now i see its a cylinder head cover bolt. So i guess that seals it from water leaking ? and would have nothing to do with it sucking air ? Its all new to me I've never ripped into the engine yet. 93 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Kawasaki TS 650

92 Seadoo XP 587

84 Kawasaki JS 550 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location I.E. Age 42 Posts 29 Re: Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP There's nothing on that ski telling me that you need to run that type of intake system. Get a stock box, pull carbs, go back thru them and set the ls/hs screws back to factory..youll be beating your head to get that to run right Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules