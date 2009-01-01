What i found this morning is one of the head bolts that go's thru the rear hole in the carb bracket was only finger tight at best because the shop that made that bracket had the bolts reversed with the long bolt in the front hole and the short bolt in the back bracket where the spacer was and it only grabbed a few threads as to why it came loose , So i wanted to ask is this most likely my all of a sudden bogging problem soon as you hit the gas , also flushing it yesterday it revved wide open so i had to shut it down right away , Plugs were snow white when i pulled them so its lean i guess from sucking air ? I figured it was time for a carb rebuild even tho its been running perfect all the way around and plugs look perfect with a light tan color and they never foul i can use one set all summer until last week when it all of a sudden it died and i had to keep pumping the primer about every 5 seconds when it would start to die and that would get it going again.
Carb Bracket 001 by Nuclearcobra, on Flickr