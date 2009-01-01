 Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:43 AM #1
    aquanut
    aquanut is offline
    Frequent Poster aquanut's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Delaware Coast
    Age
    50
    Posts
    156

    Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP

    What i found this morning is one of the head bolts that go's thru the rear hole in the carb bracket was only finger tight at best because the shop that made that bracket had the bolts reversed with the long bolt in the front hole and the short bolt in the back bracket where the spacer was and it only grabbed a few threads as to why it came loose , So i wanted to ask is this most likely my all of a sudden bogging problem soon as you hit the gas , also flushing it yesterday it revved wide open so i had to shut it down right away , Plugs were snow white when i pulled them so its lean i guess from sucking air ? I figured it was time for a carb rebuild even tho its been running perfect all the way around and plugs look perfect with a light tan color and they never foul i can use one set all summer until last week when it all of a sudden it died and i had to keep pumping the primer about every 5 seconds when it would start to die and that would get it going again.
    Carb Bracket 001 by Nuclearcobra, on Flickr
    93 Kawasaki TS 650
    92 Kawasaki TS 650
    92 Seadoo XP 587
    84 Kawasaki JS 550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:29 PM #2
    aquanut
    aquanut is offline
    Frequent Poster aquanut's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Delaware Coast
    Age
    50
    Posts
    156

    Re: Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP

    Ok what i see in the shop manual is the long bolt is in the right place but the back short bolt needed to be replaced with a long one due to the spacer , Also i said cylinder head bolt and now i see its a cylinder head cover bolt. So i guess that seals it from water leaking ? and would have nothing to do with it sucking air ? Its all new to me I've never ripped into the engine yet.
    93 Kawasaki TS 650
    92 Kawasaki TS 650
    92 Seadoo XP 587
    84 Kawasaki JS 550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:36 PM #3
    TIMMYBOY76
    TIMMYBOY76 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    I.E.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    29

    Re: Quick ? before i pull carbs on XP

    There's nothing on that ski telling me that you need to run that type of intake system. Get a stock box, pull carbs, go back thru them and set the ls/hs screws back to factory..youll be beating your head to get that to run right
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 