96 seadoo gtx 787 hard to start IN water
I have a 96 787. Out of the water it will start right up no issues. But the moment i put it in the water, it will crank and crank and the only way i can get it to fire is to quickly keep blipping the throttle. Then it will finally start but run like crap till u rip on it. After that it will seem to start somewhat decent the rest of the day, but still takes some throttling
