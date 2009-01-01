Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 seadoo gtx 787 hard to start IN water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Dover delaware Posts 37 96 seadoo gtx 787 hard to start IN water I have a 96 787. Out of the water it will start right up no issues. But the moment i put it in the water, it will crank and crank and the only way i can get it to fire is to quickly keep blipping the throttle. Then it will finally start but run like crap till u rip on it. After that it will seem to start somewhat decent the rest of the day, but still takes some throttling Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Jfausey96 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

