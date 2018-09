Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Dumb Question of the day #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bagdad FL Posts 23 Dumb Question of the day For those of us that are follically challenged (bald), What do you wear to keep from burning your scull besides spf50? Learn from the mistakes of others, because you don't have enough time to make them all yourself......... #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,021 Re: Dumb Question of the day When I shave my Head, I just use Banana Boat Sport SPF 50+, applied BEFORE driving to the water.



With my Hair grown, I use Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray



Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray.jpg #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bagdad FL Posts 23 Re: Dumb Question of the day That"s better than my wife's suggestion, Wear a swim cap. Ball caps don't stay on. Learn from the mistakes of others, because you don't have enough time to make them all yourself......... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules